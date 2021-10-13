Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 395,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 99,868 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

