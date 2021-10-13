Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEA. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Lear stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.77. Lear has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

