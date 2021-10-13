Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $143.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lear’s increased spending on advanced engineering to support electrification are expected to dent the company’s margins. The firm also anticipates restructuring costs of around $100 million during the ongoing year. Lear also expects to feel the heat from rising commodity prices. In fact, the company projects an incremental $95 million of commodity costs headwind in 2H’21. Further, the timing of commodity cost recoveries can vary suggesting commodity headwinds may extend into 1H'22. Also, disruptions to near-term production resulting from semiconductor supply shortage remain a major concern. Trimmed 2021 outlook also plays a spoilsport. The company now expects full-year 2021 net sales between $19.7 billion and $20.5 billion, lower than the earlier forecast of $20.3-$21.1 billion. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEA. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $172.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77. Lear has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $31,657,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

