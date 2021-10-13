Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.25 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Popular worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth $45,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Popular by 2,353.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

