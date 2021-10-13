Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

