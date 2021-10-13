Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.68 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Kemper worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 731.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 762.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

