Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

NYSE AIT opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

