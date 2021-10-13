Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Leslie’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 309,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 13,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,506. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

