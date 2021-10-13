Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.57 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Farfetch makes up approximately 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. 95,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,534. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

