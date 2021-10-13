Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

