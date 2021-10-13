Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,505 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 3,786.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

