Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9,395.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $39,805,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

