Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 8,213.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

