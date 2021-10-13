Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5,503.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after buying an additional 1,228,211 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,030,000 after buying an additional 656,091 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after buying an additional 380,022 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,599,000 after buying an additional 333,115 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 292,062 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

