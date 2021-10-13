Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

