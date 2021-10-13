Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,913 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6,096.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.