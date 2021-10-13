Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,067 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12,479.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

