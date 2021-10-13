Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 781.09 ($10.21).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 679 ($8.87) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 694.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

In other news, insider John Allan bought 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

