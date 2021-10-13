LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Up 20.7% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $26.28 million and $78,937.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00215329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00094915 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,059,918,312 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,887,350 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.