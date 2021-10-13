Lincoln National Corp Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

