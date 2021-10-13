Lincoln National Corp Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21.

