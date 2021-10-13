Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $403.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

