Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $91,557,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

