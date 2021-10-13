Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $10,007.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,671.61 or 0.99877714 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,229,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

