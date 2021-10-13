Lithia Motors (LAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $9.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAD opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $225.00 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.80.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

