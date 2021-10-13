Livent Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. Livent has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -282.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Livent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Livent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

