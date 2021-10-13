Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 48.28 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.51. The firm has a market cap of £34.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

