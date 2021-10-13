Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 982.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,075,000 after acquiring an additional 66,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $359.21 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

