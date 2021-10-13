Lodge Hill Capital LLC Acquires 17,800 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 4.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.10% of FMC worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FMC by 17.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FMC by 43.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,800,000 after buying an additional 373,674 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FMC by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. 17,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,001. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

