Lodge Hill Capital LLC Sells 280,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. Athene accounts for about 3.2% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after acquiring an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Athene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,118,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,174 shares of company stock worth $1,304,032. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. 18,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,768. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

