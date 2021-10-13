London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

