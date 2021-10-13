Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.
HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.
Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,490. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $145.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.72 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
