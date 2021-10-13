Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,490. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $145.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

