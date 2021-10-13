Loser Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.29 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $969,560.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00118467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00074612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.37 or 0.99658845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.78 or 0.06219530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

