Lossless (LSS) Trading Up 60.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $8.83 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,980.72 or 1.00042551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.50 or 0.06144167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

