LPL Financial LLC Buys 446,935 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.95% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $67,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

