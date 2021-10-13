LPL Financial LLC Sells 11,251 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $163.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

