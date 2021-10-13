Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.03. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 23,275 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 103,588 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

