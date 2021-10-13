Lumina Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Quidel comprises approximately 0.2% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $137.94. 3,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,468. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

