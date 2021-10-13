Lumina Fund Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

OGN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,352. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

