Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

TSE LUN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.69. 638,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,968. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

