LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives $164.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVMUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LVMUY stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

