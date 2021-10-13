Lympo Market Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $4.40 million and $268,907.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00072186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00118267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,368.09 or 0.99977123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.66 or 0.06243614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

