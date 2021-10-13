Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGS opened at $189.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.44 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

