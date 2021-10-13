MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of MAG stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,058. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

