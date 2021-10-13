Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,494. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

