Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.24. Approximately 84,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,664,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.
MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 4.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.