Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.24. Approximately 84,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,664,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

