Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Marimaca Copper stock remained flat at $$3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Marimaca Copper has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.55.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.