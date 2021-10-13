Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Marimaca Copper stock remained flat at $$3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Marimaca Copper has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

