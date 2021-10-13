Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Down 7.1%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.30. 52,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,766,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,130,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

