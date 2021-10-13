Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $30.24 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,163,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $805.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $797.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $737.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

