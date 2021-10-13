Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $32.88 Million Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $32,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

